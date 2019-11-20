Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to guest host 'SNL' in December

Actress Scarlett Johansson is to guest host "Saturday Night Live" next month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is to guest host Saturday Night Live on Dec. 7, NBC announced Wednesday.

The musical entertainment will be provided that evening by rapper DaBaby.

On Dec. 14, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will appear on the show. Recording artist Niall Horan will be the musical guest for the episode.

Johansson announced in May that she is engaged to SNL writer and cast member Colin Jost.

Dolemite actor Eddie Murphy -- a former SNL player -- will headline the Dec. 21 edition of the sketch comedy show. Current Grammy nominee Lizzo will sing that night.