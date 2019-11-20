Actress, writer and producer Tina Fey arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Ted Danson attends the premiere of "Book Club" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Holly Hunter will co-star in a new NBC sitcom with Ted Danson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Holly Hunter has signed on to co-star with Ted Danson in a new, as-yet-untitled NBC comedy, the network announced Wednesday.

"We're so excited to write for Holly Hunter," writer-producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. "We're both huge fans and will have to find a way to 'act normal' around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it's now officially an embarrassment of riches."

Hunter is known for her work in Succession, Saving Grace, The Incredibles, The Big Sick, Thirteen, The Piano, The Firm and Broadcast News.

Her next role will be a liberal Los Angeles councilwoman who clashes with the wealthy businessman/newly elected mayor whom Danson plays.

Danson most recently starred in the network's sitcom The Good Place.