Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Holly Hunter has signed on to co-star with Ted Danson in a new, as-yet-untitled NBC comedy, the network announced Wednesday.
"We're so excited to write for Holly Hunter," writer-producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. "We're both huge fans and will have to find a way to 'act normal' around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it's now officially an embarrassment of riches."
Hunter is known for her work in Succession, Saving Grace, The Incredibles, The Big Sick, Thirteen, The Piano, The Firm and Broadcast News.
Her next role will be a liberal Los Angeles councilwoman who clashes with the wealthy businessman/newly elected mayor whom Danson plays.
Danson most recently starred in the network's sitcom The Good Place.