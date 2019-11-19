Marvel, Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' collide in mash-up trailer on 'Kimmel'

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese's The Irishman was turned into a Marvel film on Jimmy Kimmel Live as part of a mash-up trailer.

The comedic clip was inspired by Scorsese's previous comments that Marvel movies are not cinema.

The filmmakers name was transformed into the Marvel logo for the trailer which featured Irishman star Robert De Niro donning a magic ring and becoming an Irish-themed version of Iron Man.

De Niro's co-star Al Pacino is also featured as The Hulk.

Scorsese was on hand to discuss with Kimmel the filming of The Irishman and how he utilized CGI effects to de-age his actors. The Irishman takes place over decades, causing its characters to age throughout the film.

"We were doing this youthification and it was an experiment. The whole thing was an experiment," he said.

"There was a certain point after we finished the script, that we could have probably had them play younger, but I waited too long," he said. "By the time we got around together, they were too old to play young."

The Irishman, which also stars Joe Pesci and Ray Romano, is coming to Netflix on Nov. 27.