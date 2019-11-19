Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of RuPaul in the new series AJ and the Queen.

The streaming service released a teaser Tuesday on Twitter featuring RuPaul as Ruby Red, a drag queen traveling from club to club across the U.S. with AJ (Izzy Gaspersz), a scrappy 11-year-old orphan.

The sneak peek shows RuPaul take the stage as Ruby Red in a number of fiery looks and a white and silver ensemble.

"RuPaul stars as Ruby Red in #AJAndTheQueen, a new scripted comedy series premiering January 10!" the caption reads.

AJ and the Queen is created by RuPaul and Sex and the City writer and producer Michael Patrick King. The show co-stars Michael Leon-Wooley, Josh Segarra, Tia Carrere and Katerina Tannenbaum.

RuPaul said in an interview with Interview magazine in August that filming AJ and the Queen was an emotional experience.

"My character parents an 11-year-old child, so I was able to really emotionally revisit myself as a kid. It was a trip. I've never done anything like that before. It was the most challenging thing for me as an actor and as a human," the star shared.

"The big thing for me is that I wish I'd learned how to process feelings earlier," he said. "The human body is kind of like a computer program, and a lot of the feelings that I felt were based on the experiences I'd had. Knowing that feelings are not facts was a message I wish that 11-year-old Ru had heard."

RuPaul is known for hosting the VH1 reality competition RuPaul's Drag Race. The new spinoff RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race will premiere on VH1 in 2020.