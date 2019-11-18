'The Kelly Clarkson Show' renewed for Season 2

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs on opening night at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- NBCUniversal said Monday it has renewed The Kelly Clarkson Show for a second season to air in 2020-21.

The hourlong, syndicated daytime show debuted Sept. 9.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly's brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible 'Kellyoke,' to stations for a second season," Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution, said in a statement.

"It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy."

Clarkson, 37, began her career as the first winner of the singing competition series American Idol. She is a Grammy-winning, chart-topping music artist and occasional coach on The Voice.