James Van Der Beek eliminated in 'Dancing with the Stars' semi-finals

Actor James Van Der Beek was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Monday night. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Actor James Van Der Beek was eliminated during the Season 28 semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Going into next week's finals are The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; country music star Lauren Alaina; singer Ally Brooke; and actor Kel Mitchell.

Brooke tearfully tried to give up her place in the competition to Van Der Beek, but co-host Tom Bergeron said, "No, that's lovely of you to say that."

Brooke and her partner Sasha Farber then hugged Van Der Beek and his partner Emma Slater.

Previously eliminated from the competition were former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Office alum Kate Flannery, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and NBA star Lamar Odom.

Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of DWTS earlier in the season due to an injury.

Erin Andrews is the show's co-host. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.