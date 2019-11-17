Harry Styles plays dog who becomes human on 'SNL'

Aidy Bryant and Harry Styles play an unlikely couple in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. Photo by Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British pop star Harry Styles sang and performed in comedy sketches as the guest host of this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Styles, 25, hilariously played the human incarnation of a lonely woman's boyfriend/dog Doug in a pre-recorded video.

Just before he is transforms back into a chihuahua, he tells the woman (played by Aidy Bryant): "Joan, I love you! Love the way you feed me ham. You're my life, my love, my everything, I love you just the way you am."

He is seen wearing a dog collar, eating trash out of a bathroom garbage can and cowering at the sight of the vacuum cleaner.

In another sketch, the One Direction alum and SNL cast member Chris Redd play inappropriate disc jockeys who alternately shock and delight mourners at an elderly woman's funeral.

Throughout the show, Styles also took the stage to perform his songs "Watermelon Sugar" and "Lights Up."