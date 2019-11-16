'Peaky Blinders' star Helen McCrory joins 'Roadkill' miniseries

Actress Ophelia Lovibond, a cast member in "Mr. Popper's Penguins," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders star and Harry Potter alum Helen McCrory is to play Prime Minister Dawn Ellison in Roadkill, a BBC/PBS political thriller starring Hugh Laurie.

David Hare -- whose credits include Collateral and The White Crow -- wrote the four-part drama.

Line of Duty and Strike director Michael Keillor is helming the project in London.

"The casting of Roadkill illustrates the extraordinary depth and range newly on show in British film acting. Hugh Laurie is leading a great ensemble," Hare said in a press release.

The cast also features Sidse Babett Knudsen, Saskia Reeves, Sarah Greene, Patricia Hodge, Ophelia Lovibond, Iain De Caestecker, Katie Leung, Olivia Vinall, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Pip Torrens, Millie Brady and Danny Ashok.

The miniseries follows Peter Laurence (Laurie), "a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician," a synopsis said

"Peter's public and private life seems to be falling apart -- or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down."

No premiere date has been announced.