Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to produce the 92nd Oscars

Stephanie Allain arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lynette Howell Taylor is to produce this year's Oscar telecast. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have been announced as the producers of the 92nd Oscars telecast on ABC.

This will mark the women's first involvement with the ceremony, which is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and which recognizes excellence in film.

"We have both watched the Oscars for as long as we can remember, and to be given the opportunity to produce the show is a dream," Howell Taylor and Allain said in a joint statement Friday. "It's an honor and a thrill to join forces to deliver an entertaining show that celebrates the artistry of this year's best films."

This year's gala is to take place Feb. 9.

No host has been announced.