Billy Bob Thornton's 'Goliath' to return for fourth and final season

Actress Nina Arianda arrives at the "Florence Foster Jenkins" New York premiere in 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Billy Bob Thornton is returning for a fourth and final season of the Amazon series "Goliath." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon has renewed Goliath, its legal drama starring Billy Bob Thornton and Nina Arianda.

"Billy's not done yet. #Goliath will return for its fourth and final season to @PrimeVideo," the streaming service tweeted Thursday.

The show casts Thornton as Billy McBride, a former successful defense attorney trying to rebuild his life and career after a murder suspect he got acquitted went on to kill a family.

He now focuses on helping clients who take on the rich and powerful.

Season 3 began streaming on Amazon last month.