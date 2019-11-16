Billy Bob Thornton's 'Goliath' to return for fourth and final season

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon has renewed Goliath, its legal drama starring Billy Bob Thornton and Nina Arianda.
"Billy's not done yet. #Goliath will return for its fourth and final season to @PrimeVideo," the streaming service tweeted Thursday.
The show casts Thornton as Billy McBride, a former successful defense attorney trying to rebuild his life and career after a murder suspect he got acquitted went on to kill a family.
He now focuses on helping clients who take on the rich and powerful.
Season 3 began streaming on Amazon last month.