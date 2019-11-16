Bill Murray teams up with the Farrelly brothers for Quibi comedy

Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. arrives for the world premiere of "Just Mercy" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 6. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Dave Franco attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Comedy legend Bill Murray is to play a recurring role in the Farrelly brothers' upcoming Quibi show "The Now." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation actor Bill Murray has signed on to play a recurring role in the Farrelly brothers' new comedy series The Now.

Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, Jimmy Tatro, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang and Lex Scott Davis will also star in the show for the Quibi mobile-device streaming service.

The series is billed in a press release as a "comedy that examines what exactly makes life worth living."

"For Ed Poole (Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in The Now."

Character details are being kept under wraps.

Filmmakers Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly are known for their movies Dumb and Dumber, Shallow Hal, There's Something About Mary, Me, Myself and Irene, and Stuck On You.

Peter Farrelly also co-wrote and directed this year's Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book.

Quibi recently announced it is working on new shows starring Kiefer Sutherland and Sophie Turner.