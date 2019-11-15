Mark Ruffalo says he doesn't know if he will return as The Hulk

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mark Ruffalo said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he doesn't know if The Hulk will be seen again in the Marvel cinematic universe.

"I don't know," the actor said on Thursday when asked if he will portray the giant green superhero again and his alter-ego, Bruce Banner.

Ruffalo mentioned that he discussed his future as the character with Marvel head Kevin Feige recently at the Hollywood Film Awards where Avengers: Endgame won the Hollywood Blockbuster Award.

"He did say, 'Hey, do you think there's anymore story left here?' and I said, 'I could probably come up with a few storylines,"' Ruffalo said of his interaction with Feige.

Ruffalo first appeared as The Hulk starting with 2012's The Avengers. He also starred in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The 51-year-old also defended Marvel movies following comments from director Martin Scorsese and other filmmakers that the movies are not cinema.

"All these kids were bawling, crying, freaking out, screaming in the car and that's real emotion I think," Ruffalo said of the emotional reaction his son and his friends had to seeing an Avengers film.

Ruffalo will next be seen in Dark Waters where he portrays real-life corporate attorney Robert Bilott who takes on DuPont after the chemical company is linked to a series of unexplained deaths. The film is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22.