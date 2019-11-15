Clive Owen arrives on the red carpet for "The Knick" at the 9th annual Rome International Film Festival on October 2014. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Clive Owen has been cast as former President Bill Clinton in "American Crime Story" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Clive Owen has been tapped to portray former President Bill Clinton in the third season of FX's American Crime Story.

The third season, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, will explore Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and the Monica Lewinsky scandal, told through the perspective of three women who were involved with the probe.

Owen joins a cast that includes Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. Lewinsky is serving as a producer alongside Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan.

The role of Bill Clinton's wife and former first lady Hillary Clinton is still being cast.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, will premiere on FX on Sept. 27, 2020, just in time for the 2020 presidential election. The upcoming season is based on author Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Production is set to begin in spring 2020. Sarah Burgess is penning the project and executive producing along with Ryan Murphy, Paulson, Feldstein, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and Alexis Martin.

American Crime Story Season 1 explored the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Season 2 focused on the assassination of Gianni Versace.

Owen last appeared in action film Gemini Man alongside Will Smith.