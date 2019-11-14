Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice says she doesn't plan to file for divorce anytime soon.

The 47-year-old television personality discussed her future with husband Joe Giudice during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America following her reunion with Joe Giudice in Italy.

Giudice and Joe Giudice both served prison sentences after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014. Giudice, a native of Italy, is now living in Salerno as he awaits a decision in his deportation case in the U.S.

Giudice and Joe Giudice married in October 1999 and are parents to four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Giudice voiced her love for Joe Giudice, despite lingering tensions.

"There's always going to be a place in my heart for Joe," she said. "I'm always going to love him, no matter what."

Giudice doesn't plan to file for divorce, but said her future with Joe Giudice is "to be determined."

"Imagine he lived in Italy and you lived here. I don't know. I don't know if that's a feasible relationship," the star said.

"We're taking it day by day," she added.

Giudice said it was a happy experience to visit Joe Giudice in Italy with their daughters last week.

"I was so overjoyed seeing my daughters, seeing how happy they were seeing their dad," she said. "This trip was all about focusing on our daughters. It really wasn't about us."

Giudice and Joe Giudice previously discussed their future together during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in October.

"If we end up together, if we stay together, we stay together. If we don't, we don't," Joe Giudice said.

Giudice and her family came to fame on the Bravo series The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The show co-stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider, and premiered a 10th season this month.