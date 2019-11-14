Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is engaged to be married.

The 44-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal.

Dodd shared a photo of herself cuddled up to Leventhal in New York, where she will attend BravoCon this week. Her large pear-shaped diamond engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"I can't believe I just got engaged!! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince," Dodd captioned the post.

Leventhal posted the same photo on his own account.

"Dreams do come true," he wrote.

Dodd's Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke and actor Jerry O'Connell were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yay!!! Congrats! Can't wait to celebrate tomorrow," Simpson wrote.

"Omg!!!! I'm so happy for you! Can't wait to see you tomorrow and celebrate!!" Windham-Burke added.

Dodd and Leventhal met through Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer at a party in the Hamptons over the summer. The couple were first linked in August.

"They've known one another for a short time but it's been a very deep connection," a source previously told People. "They are in love. It's special. They have great chemistry."

Dodd split from husband Michael J. Dodd in September 2017 after 11 years of marriage. Leventhal also split from his second wife, Beth Shak, in 2017, and is parent to two daughters, Veronica and Shoshana, with his first wife, Penny Daniels.