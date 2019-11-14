Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Musician Liz Phair discussed on Late Night with Seth Meyers how her new memoir is very personal and honest about her life.

"It was scary. It was a lot to put out there," the singer said on Wednesday about penning Horror Stories: A Memoir, which was released in October.

"The memoir is very revealing in certain ways," she continued. "I expose a lot of my personal life on the page."

"I was challenged by a couple people in my life, to do something like what I did when I first started making music. To be as honest and be as vulnerable as that," Phair said.

Phair also mentioned how she wrote the memoir never thinking that her mother would read it until a friend gave her a copy of the book at the grocery store.