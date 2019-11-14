Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell is a mom of two.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Waddell, 34, welcomed her second child, son Charles Wolfe, with husband and former co-star Evan Bass, 36.

People confirmed that Waddell gave birth Tuesday morning. Baby "Charlie" weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 18 inches long.

"Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy's arms. He is super healthy and everyone is doing well!" Bass said in a statement.

Entertainment Tonight said Waddell shared a photo of a newborn's hat Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

Waddell and Bass are also parents to a daughter, Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 20 months. Bass is also dad to three sons, Nathan, Liam and Ensley, from a previous relationship.

Waddell and Bass announced in May that they were expecting another child.

"We are SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella's little brother or sister will be here in November!' Waddell said on Instagram at the time.

Waddell, Bass and daughter Bella spent Halloween as a family in October. The trio dressed up as gnomes.

"I don't Gnome about you...but we sure do LOVE Halloween over here," Waddell wrote on Instagram.

Waddell and Bass met and got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, which aired in 2016. The couple married in June 2017 and welcomed Isabella the next year.