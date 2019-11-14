Nov. 14 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho wanted to bring more gold to his group The Inner Circle when he teamed up with Sammy Guevara to challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Champions on Dynamite.

Jericho and Guevara were accompanied to the ring by their fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager for the main event match while Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian of SCU were accompanied by their partner Christopher Daniels.

SCU remained in control of the bout until Hager got involved, taking out Kazarian followed by Daniels.

Jericho and Sky then battled it out with Le Champion able to survive a T.K.O. Jericho was able to nail Sky with a Code Breaker, however, Sky was able to roll up Jericho for a pin fall and win the match, ending the champ's undefeated streak in AEW. Jericho was upset afterwards and destroyed everything in his path along the ringside area.

Jericho, earlier in the night, had gloated about defeating Cody at Full Gear on Saturday, ensuing that Cody would never be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship again. Cody lost the bout due to MJF throwing in the towel on his behalf. Cody's former protege also assaulted him afterwards.

MJF joined Jericho and said that Cody is a liar and an abuser who just wanted to keep him under his thumb. He then jokingly teased joining Jericho and The Inner Circle with the duo sharing a hug before Cody entered the ring and took out both men.

Cody's attack was ended by MJF's friend Wardlow who used his tie to choke The American Nightmare.

Also on Dynamite, Jon Moxley fresh off his hard-fought victory over Kenny Omega at Full Gear, battled Michael Nakazawa who attempted to avenge Omega's lost.

Moxley ended things early with a Paradigm Shift for the three count. The grappler then got on the microphone and put out an open challenge to anyone who wanted to face him.

Darby Allin, after winning a match against Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon, said that he accepted Moxley's challenge, setting up a match for next week.

Other moments from Dynamite included Evil Uno and Grayson of The Dark Order defeating Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express; Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express returning from injury to save his team from The Dark Order; Nyla Rose defeating Dani Jordyn; Awesome Kong attacking Allie along with her partner Brandi Rhodes; Pac defeating Hangman Adam Page; and Santana and Ortiz getting into a violent brawl with The Young Bucks which ended with Matt Jackson being Powerbombed through a table.

Santana and Ortiz were finally stopped by Private Party, leading to a match between the two teams next week on Dynamite.