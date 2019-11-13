Singer-songwriter King Princess arrives at the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Actor and producer Will Ferrell is booked to guest host the Nov. 23 edition of Saturday Night Live.

Singer-songwriter King Princess will be the musical guest that night.

Ferrell was a cast member on the sketch comedy show from 1995 to 2002.

This is the fifth time Ferrell will guest host. The last time he appeared was in 2018.

His film credits include the Anchorman and Daddy's Home movies, as well as Elf, Old School, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers and The Other Guys. He is also a co-founder of the comedy website Funny or Die and recently partnered with iHeartMedia on the podcast company Big Money Players Network.

Actor and musician Harry Styles is to guest host and sing on this weekend's episode of SNL.