Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed The Witcher ahead of the show's premiere.

The streaming service announced Wednesday on Twitter that it picked up the new fantasy series for a second season.

"Geralt's adventure is only beginning.... The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2!" the post reads.

The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, will premiere its first season Dec. 20. Netflix released a first official trailer for the series in October that shows Geralt (Cavill) flirting and fighting.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a video game series. Anya Chalotra co-stars as Yennefer, with Freya Allan as Princess Ciri, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe and Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as King Eist Tuirseach.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as showrunner and will executive produce with Alik Sakharov. Hissrich celebrated the show's renewal in a tweet Wednesday.

"I'm so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures... in Season Two," she wrote. "I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can't wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us."