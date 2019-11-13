Reports: 'Days of Our Lives' stars released from contracts amid renewal talks

All of the stars of "Days of Our Lives" have been released from their contracts amid negotiations for a new season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The stars of NBC's long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives have been released from their contracts and the show is scheduled to go on indefinite hiatus at the end of this month.

Variety, Deadline and TVLine reported the news, but the network has not publicly commented on it.

Sony Pictures Television and NBC are in negotiations to renew series, which recently marked the broadcast of its 13,000th episode.

The show films eight months in advance. If it doesn't get renewed for a 56th season, there will still be enough pre-recorded episodes to keep it on the air through next summer.

Cast members from the daily drama took to social media to say the show has not been canceled.

"We're still here #; )" Kristian Alfonso wrote on Instagram. "#xo #days @carlivatiron @nbc #kindness lots of #love."

Chandler Massey tweeted: "We're not being cancelled. We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won't miss anything!"

Camila Banus posted a video on Twitter, denouncing cancellation speculation as "B.S." and explaining: "I have not been fired from Days of Our Lives. That is ridiculous. None of my co-stars have been fired from the show."