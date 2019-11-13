NBC announces contestants for Season 2 of 'Making It'

Amy Poehler's crafting competition series "Making It" announced its 10 contestants for Season 2, premiering Dec. 2. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NBC announced the 10 contestants for season 2 of Making It. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman executive produce the competition for crafters, returning Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

Woodworkers, balloon artists, calligraphists, fine artists, interior designers and costume makers will compete with two crafts per episode and hope judges Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan don't eliminate them. The "Master Maker" wins $100,000.

Season 2 features six women and four men. Fine artist Floyd Davis makes installations for musicians, businesses and brands. Interior designers Justine Silva and Rebecca Propes will go head to head. Matt Kawika Ortiz paints murals for sustainable treehouses with his wife. They have a three-year-old together.

Ashley Basnight is a woodworker with a day job as a Boeing software engineer. Retired display coordinator Aspen Vo Hasse is now a full time calligrapher. Young Eagan Tilghman makes costumes for his seven brothers and sisters, often based on movies like Pennywise from It.

PhD scientist Jamie Hudson incorporates robotics into his crafts. Jessie Bearden is a portrait artist. Immigrant mother of two Lilly Jimenez is a balloon artist.

NBC announced Season 2 of Making It on Aug. 21. Season 1 premiered July 31 and ended Sept. 4 with Khiem Nguyen taking home the top prize.

Season 2 will air over two weeks in December: Dec. 2 to 5 and Dec. 9 to 11, with a two hour finale at 9 p.m. EDT on Dec. 11.