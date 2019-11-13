My Little Pony Potion Ponies are on sale now. Courtesy of Hasbro

Rarity's mane and tale grow and change colors in Hasbro's Magical Mane Rarity on sale now. Courtesy of Hasbro

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Hasbro unveiled its 2020 line of My Little Pony toys on Wednesday. A trailer set to Lizzo's song Good As Hell features images of the Pony Life and Magic Potion ponies. Some are available on Amazon now and others hit stores in December.

Potion Ponies are three inches tall and come with four surprise accessories and a comb for the mane and tail. Popular characters Fluttershy, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Trixie Lulamoon and Potion Nova have Potion Pony figures and retail for $4.99.

A new animated series, My Little Pony: Pony Life is coming in 2020 on Discovery Family, Discovery Family GO and the My Little Pony YouTube Channel. Set in the Sugarcube Corner bakery, Pony Life will show the ponies hanging out and dealing with life, with a little help from Pinkie and her magic potions. Kids and collectors can take home an accompanying Pony Life toy line in December.

A new My Little Pony movie from Paramount is due on Sept. 24, 2021.

A 6.5 inch Magical Mane Rarity figure is available now. Rarity's hair grows as you brush her, and changes color when sprayed with water.

Hasbro launched My Little Pony in 1981 as My Pretty Pony. The toy got the name My Little Pony one year later. Each pony represents a unique characteristic like honesty, generosity, kindness, kindness and laughter. Different toy lines of different sizes have reimagined the ponies throughout the year.

The animated series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic aired on Discovery from 2010 to 2019. My Little Pony: The Movie hit theaters in 2017. Many annual My Little Pony conventions occur every year, including BronyCon tailored to older and/or male fans of the show and toys.