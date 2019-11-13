Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live released a promo for this week's episode on Wednesday. Harry Styles will host and perform music on Saturday's show.

The behind-the-scenes promo shows Styles returning to Studio 8H where he's previously guest starred and performed music with One Direction. Kenan Thompson gives Styles a welcome back tour.

"I'm going to be some characters," Styles says. "I'm going to sing. I'm pretty much down for anything."

Thompson accepts Styles' challenge and asks, "Would you like to enjoy the magic of fall with me?"

Styles replies, "I would love to enjoy the magic of fall with you."

Conveniently, Thompson and Styles find a pile of leaves on the soundstage floor. After declaring "Classic fall fun!" Styles belly flops into the pile of leaves.

Styles and Thompson play in the leaves until a groundskeeper interrupts them with a leaf blower and kicks them out. At first, they can't hear him over the noise of the leaf blower, but when he threatens to call security the singer and actor bolt.

After SNL, Styles drops his second solo album in December and embarks on a world tour next year.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.