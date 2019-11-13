Carrie Underwood pranks boot shoppers in Nashville on 'Kimmel'

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood pranked unsuspecting shoppers at a boot store in Nashville on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Underwood performed in a backroom area songs about the customers including what they were wearing and doing inside the store.

The country star, who also made customers dance and give each other a high-five, would then appear from the back reveal herself as the singer.

"Got some boots to try on/ That's Amy, Hannah and Siobhan/ They have no idea they're on Jimmy Kimmel Live," Underwood sang.

Underwood will be hosting the 2019 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. She will be joined by guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Underwood, Parton and McEntire will also be performing onstage during the CMAs along with Pink, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, For King & Country, Zach Williams, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum, Halsey, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett.