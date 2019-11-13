Nov. 13 (UPI) -- CM Punk made a surprise appearance on WWE Backstage, the first time the former world champion has been seen on WWE programming since 2014.

Host Renee Young introduced Punk who arrived onto the talk show to his signature entrance music, "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour.

"It's as simple as this. Just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," the former grappler said to the camera before adding that he would return to Backstage next week.

Punk was one of WWE's biggest stars, having held a world championship six times including a record-breaking reign as WWE Champion for 434 days. He enjoyed epic feuds with the likes of John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar.

Punk left WWE in January 2014 following that year's edition of the Royal Rumble. Punk, in describing why he left on Colt Cabana's The Art of Wrestling podcast, said that the company's medical staff failed to diagnose a staph infection he had.

Punk went on to briefly compete in UFC, penned comic books for Marvel and recently starred in horror film Girl on the Third Floor.

WWE Backstage also announced that The Miz and Paige have both signed multi-year deals to remain in the company. NXT's Johnny Gargano has ruled out of competing at NXT TakeOver: Wargames.