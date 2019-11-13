Nov. 13 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Karine Martins and Paul Staehle are headed for divorce.

Martins, 23, confirmed her split from Staehle, 30, Tuesday after two years of marriage.

Martins said in a statement to Us Weekly that she plans to file for divorce from Staehle.

"I am looking for a lawyer now," she said.

Staehle had shared a cryptic message Monday on Instagram Stories in Portuguese, Martins' native language. Staehle said Martins had "started divorce proceedings" in Manaus, Brazil.

Staehle also shared a video of Pierre, his 7-month-old son with Martins. Martins gave birth to Pierre in March.

"Daddy's going to miss you," Staehle told his son in the clip.

Martins, who is from Tonantins, Brazil, and Staehle, who hails from Louisville, Ky., documented their romance on the debut season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on TLC this year. The show follows couples where the American partner marries their partner abroad and moves to their partner's home country.

Martins and Staehle had celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary Nov. 2. Staehle marked the occasion by dedicating a post to Martins on Instagram.

"Happy 2 year anniversary @staehlekarine and our never ending rollercoaster of a journey," he wrote.

Martins and Staehle's split follows news that Laura and Aladin Jallali, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé:The Other Way, have called it quits. The Jallalis confirmed their split in October following part two of the show's reunion.