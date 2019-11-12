Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Kerry Washington discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live ABC's upcoming All in the Family and Good Times holiday special and how those classic programs are still relevant to today's time.

"You know what's amazing too? How, for better or for worse, how relevant these shows still are," Washington, who portrayed Helen Willis in ABC's original All in the Family and The Jeffersons special, said on Monday.

"Like still so funny, still so meaningful," she continued. "It's really amazing."

Washington and Kimmel also teased that there will be a number of surprises for fans when the All in the Family and Good Times holiday special airs on Dec. 18.

The original special featured stars such as Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker, Marisa Tomei as Edith Bunker and Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson. It is unknown if any stars will be returning for the second installment which Washington is executive producing alongside Kimmel and Lear.

Washington said to Kimmel how nervous the cast was before performing All in the Family and The Jeffersons onstage.

"There were people vomiting backstage," she said before pointing out how calm Foxx was while Harrelson questioned what they were doing.

"I don't know if he was the most afraid but I was the most surprised that Woody Harrelson, the day before was like 'Why are we doing this?' I was like, 'I don't know but we all agreed to do it because you're doing it," the actress said.

Washington recently starred in Netflix's American Son, a film based on the Christopher Demos-Brown Broadway play of the same which stars the same Broadway cast.