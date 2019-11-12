Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Christian Serratos in Selena: The Series.

The streaming service shared a teaser Tuesday featuring Serratos as late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

The first look shows Serratos sing and dance as Quintanilla. The teaser ends with a producer telling Serratos they are ready to start filming.

Netflix announced additional cast members in a tweet Tuesday. Ricardo Chavira will play Quintanilla's father, Abraham, with Gabriel Chavarria as her brother, A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette, Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella, and Madison Taylor Baez as a young Quintanilla.

Selena: The Series is a six-part series that will follow Selena's rise to fame. Jaime Davila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Moises Zamora will produce the project through Campanario Entertainment.

"Selena is an inspirational figure who's transcended generations. At Campanario, we've always known that it was crucial for this series to find actors with the right mix of talent, charisma, and passion to honor Selena's legacy and the story of her family," Davila said in a press release.

Quintanilla was killed by her former friend and fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, at age 23 in 1995. The late singer was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2017.

Serratos was first linked to the role in August. She plays Rosita Espinosa on the AMC series The Walking Dead and also portrayed Angela Weber in the Twilight movies.