Vivica A. Fox on Jussie Smollett: 'He's always going to be family'

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Vivica A. Fox described on Watch What Happens Live how she felt about her former co-star Jussie Smollett being cut from Empire.

"That was tough. He's family, he's always going to be family," Fox, who portrays Candace on the music drama series, told host Andy Cohen on Sunday.

"Love him to death but there was just too much drama surrounding the circumstances," the actress continued before also stating that she is still in touch with Smollett.

Smollett, who formerly portrayed Jamal, did not return for the sixth and final season after he said in January that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. He was later accused of staging the crime.

"And who knows, don't count him out. Y'all might see him," Fox said. Cohen asked for clarification on her statement with Fox choosing not to comment.

Fox was also asked about the long-rumored third sequel to Kill Bill. Fox portrayed Vernita Green in the first Kill Bill.

Director Quentin Tarantino has previously discussed making a third film that would follow the daughter of Fox's character, portrayed by Ambrosia Kelley.

"We've heard rumors about the Kill Bill 3 sequel happening for years, Fox said before mentioning Tarantino.

"I'd love for him to come back, I'd love for us to do Kill Bill 3 and the little girl that play my daughter, her name was Ambrosia. I'd love for her because we were supposedly waiting for her to grow up. I'd love for her to play it," she said about wanting Kelley to return.