Sean Spicer departs 'Dancing with the Stars'

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was cut from Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

His exit came after weeks of low scores from judges, but lots of love from viewer voters.

Previously eliminated from the competition were Office alum Kate Flannery, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, The Supremes singer Mary Wilson and NBA star Lamar Odom.

Pro football player Ray Lewis dropped out of DWTS earlier in the season due to an injury.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown; country music star Lauren Alaina; actor James Van Der Beek; singer Ally Brooke; and actor Kel Mitchell.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are its judges.