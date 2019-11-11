"Criminal Minds," starring Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster and Matthew Gray Gubler, will return for a final season on CBS in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Criminal Minds will return for a final season in January.

The network announced in a press release Monday that the show's 15th and final season will premiere Jan. 8.

The Season 15 premiere is a special two-hour episode airing from 9-11 p.m. ET. The series will resume its regular Wednesday 9-10 p.m. ET time period on Jan. 15.

Criminal Minds is created by Jeff Davis and follows a group of FBI criminal profilers. The series stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

CBS had announced in January that Season 15 would be the show's last.

"I have been blessed to work on 564 episodes of Television Drama. Plus 7 Features," executive producer Harry Bring tweeted at the time. "No show has given me more pleasure and satisfaction than my time on Criminal Minds."

In Monday's press release, CBS also announced details about a number of other shows, including Survivor, which will kick off its 40th season with a two-hour premiere Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Undercover Boss Season 9 will premiere Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET, while MacGyver Season 4 will premiere Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition, the new series FBI: Most Wanted, starring Julian McMahon, will premiere Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. Tommy, starring Edie Falco, will premiere Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.