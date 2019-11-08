Mary-Louise Parker is attached to a "Weeds" sequel series that is in the works at Showtime. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A sequel series to Weeds with original star Mary-Louise Parker returning is in development at Starz.

Parker, who portrayed Nancy Botwin on the dark comedy, is also executive producing the project. The sequel hails from writer and executive producer Victoria Morrow who worked on the original series.

Creator Jenji Kohan is not attached. Lionsgate Television is once again producing.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the development of the sequel and referred to it as Weeds 4.20 during the company's earnings call.

Weeds ran from 2005 to 2012 on Showtime and followed Parker as a widowed mother who supported her family by selling marijuana.

The sequel series would follow Nancy and her family 10 years after the events of the original Weeds as marijuana has become more legalized and accepted.