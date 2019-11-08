Stephen Graham, Peter Mullan join the BBC's 'North Water'

Actor Jack O'Connell attends a photo call for "Seberg" at the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 30. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Actor Peter Mullan arrives at the press conference for the film "Top of the Lake" during the 63rd Berlinale Film Festival in 2013. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Stephen Graham has joined the cast of the BBC miniseries "The North Water." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Irishman alum Stephen Graham, The Aeronauts actor Tom Courtenay and Top of the Lake star Peter Mullan have joined the cast of the BBC series The North Water.

They are acting alongside the previously announced leads Colin Farrell and Jack O'Connell in the drama, which is set in the 1850s.

Andrew Haigh -- whose credits include Looking, 45 Years and The OA -- wrote the screenplay and is directing the project.

Based on the 2016 novel by Ian McGuire, The North Water follows a disgraced ex-army surgeon (played by O'Connell) working as the ship's doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic.

The cast and crew recently spent three weeks shooting scenes in the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard. Production is now scheduled to move on to Hungary.

"Filming on the ship was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget. To be so privileged to see such beautiful animals like polar bears in their natural habitat -- albeit it an ever changing one, sadly -- was truly remarkable," Graham said in a press release on Friday.

The series will include three, hour-long episodes and one 90-minute episode.

No premiere date has been set yet.