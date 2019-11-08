Actor Jason Priestley and his wife Naomi attend the premiere of "Dark Tourist" in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Megan Fox and her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, arrive for the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Jennie Garth's latest show "BH90210" isn't getting a second season at Fox. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The six-episode dramedy BH90210 will not return for a second season on Fox, the network announced.

The show featured former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling playing heightened versions of their real selves as they fight to reboot their iconic 1990s young-adult soap opera.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," Fox said in a statement Thursday.

"Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

Garth posted a message on Twitter, however, suggesting a second season might run on another network or streaming service.

"Summer's highest rated show gets more meta by the minute #bh90210 practically writes itself! Thank you for the 2nd season material You never know what's really going on behind the scenes! Stay tuned..." Garth tweeted.

Green shared online Thursday a photo of the Peach Pit, the diner and nightclub where the fictional friends hung out on Beverly Hills, 90210.

"What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans :)))" Green tweeted.