Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The cast of Frozen 2 including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the animated Disney sequel.

"It's been six years, but also it been sort of six years in the making," Bell, who voices Anna in the series, said about the gap between 2013's Frozen and the upcoming sequel.

"This movie has matured with its audience," she continued before stating that Frozen 2 will work for viewers who grew up with the first film and new fans.

Groff, who voices Kristoff, also announced that for the first time that his character will have a musical number in the film.

"Bobby and Kristen, who wrote the music for the first movie, wrote music for the second and they wrote this amazing '80s jam," he said about his song from songwriters Bobby Lopez and Kristen Lopez.

A clip from the film was presented featuring Anna, Kristoff, Elsa (Menzel) and Olaf (Gad) playing charades.

The cast also tried their best to draw their characters with Kimmel stating that the drawings will be put up for auction to help benefit Toys for Tots.

Frozen 2, from original directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 22.