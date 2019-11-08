'Fresh Off the Boat' ending, series finale Feb. 21

"Fresh Off the Boat," starring Constance Wu, will end in its sixth season with an hour-long series finale Feb. 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- ABC announced Friday that the current season of Fresh Off the Boat will be its last. The hour-long series finale will air Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. according to an ABC press release.

Fresh Off the Boat debuted in the spring of 2015. Based on the autobiography by Eddie Huang, the show depicted the Huang family's move to America in the '90s. Huang left the show after the first season. Creator and showrunner Nanatchka Khan has run the show for six seasons.

Hudson Yang plays Eddie and Forest Wheeler and Ian Chen his brothers. Constance Wu plays his mother Jessica, Randall Park his father Louis and Lucille Soong his grandmother, who speaks Chinese on the show with English subtitles.

In Orlando, Louis opened a barbecue restaurant Cattleman's Ranch. Jessica, a controlling mother, eventually became an author and meddled in her neighbors Honey (Chelsey Crisp) and Marvin (Ray Wise)'s family too. Eddie, Emery (Wheeler) and (Evan (Chen) went through high school loves, friendships and musical tastes.

The final season deals with Jessica becoming a teacher, Louis a business consultant, Eddie debating college, Emery considering acting, and Evan exploring his identity.

Wu expressed displeasure when Fresh Off the Boat got renewed for its current sixth season. She later apologized and explained that the sixth season would keep her from doing a play. Wu is now a movie star with hits like Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers with more on the way. Park and Chen also star in movies.

Fresh Off the Boat airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.