Shia LaBeouf says he wrote 'Honey Boy' while in rehab

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Shia LaBeouf discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live his new movie Honey Boy and how he wrote the film while in rehab.

"They said you have PTSD you gotta start writing because this is how you get to the solution. The only way out is through so I started writing all these dark chapters of my life," the actor said on Wednesday about the experience.

"It wound up being this script-form thing, sent it to my friend, became a movie," he continued.

Honey Boy, which opens in theaters on Friday, also stars LaBeouf as a fictionalized version of his father. The film features Noah Jupe and Lucas Hedges portraying a young and older version of a character based on LaBeouf.

The movie, directed by Alma Har'el, chronicles LaBeouf's struggles as a child actor and his tense relationship with this father.

"My dad's a pretty off-color character, he wasn't like too enthused about me playing him," LaBeouf said.

"So I lied to him and told him that Mel Gibson would be playing him," he continued about how he got his father to sign off on Honey Boy.