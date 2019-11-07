Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa spent time riding motorcycles and shooting arrows with James Corden on The Late Late Show after the comedian called him up to hang out.

The Aquaman star spent two hours with Corden, arriving to pick him up with a pair of vintage motorcycles.

Momoa had Corden dress up as a leather-clad biker and had him ride along in his sidecar due to the late night host being scared to ride a motorcycle alone.

Momoa also had Corden place an apple on top of his head during archery training, and attempted to shoot it off while blindfolded.

Corden moved away and instead replaced himself with a dummy. Momoa was able to shoot the apple off, however, the arrow also went through the dummy's head.

The duo ended their manly day by practicing how to use a whip which the actor learned how to do while filming his new Apple TV+ series See.

Corden eventually got the hang of it and was able to crack an egg open using a whip.

"God, I'm alive. I would literally, I would quit my job just to hang out with you every day," Corden said after feeling the rush of using a whip.

See recently premiered alongside the launch of Apple TV+. The series follows Momoa as he leads a tribe in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have lost the sense of sight.