Zoe Saldana attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Reese Witherspoon attends the New York premiere of "The Morning Show" in October. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Zoe Saldana has joined "From Scratch," a new limited series based on the Tembi Locke memoir, with Reese Witherspoon as executive producer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Zoe Saldana will star in a Netflix adaptation of the book From Scratch.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Thursday that Saldana, 41, has joined the new limited series, based on the Tembi Locke memoir.

Saldana will also executive produce the project with Reese Witherspoon.

"@zoesaldana will star in (and executive produce with @ReeseW) a limited series adapted from @TembiLocke's best-selling memoir, From Scratch," the post reads.

From Scratch centers on an American woman who falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy, then builds a life with him in the U.S. The book was published in April.

"This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page," Saldana said in a statement.

Locke's sister, Attica Locke, will serve as showrunner and co-executive produce with Saldana, Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson and Will Rowbotham.

"Tembi's memoir is a raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces," Witherspoon said. "She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi's vision and feel honored to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen."

Saldana most recently appeared in the film Avengers: Endgame. Her last TV role was Rosemary Woodhouse in the NBC miniseries adaptation of Rosemary's Baby.