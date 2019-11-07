AEW Dynamite: Cody puts future championship matches on the line

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Cody made a passionate speech on AEW Dynamite and declared that if he does no defeat AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on Saturday at Full Gear, then he will never challenge anyone for the title ever again.

The American Nightmare referenced on Wednesday professional wrestling legends such as the late Eddie Graham, Cowboy Bill Watts and his late father Dusty Rhodes, stating how despite their accomplishments, were criticized for also being a part of management.

Cody said that he has heard the same criticisms and wanted to put his championship aspirations on the line. The grappler also called into question Jericho's previous comments about him being an entitled millennial.

"You call me an entitled millennial, I call you a carnie succubus because the dirty secret about you, the dirty secret is you need this generation more than it needs you," Cody said about Jericho.

.@CodyRhodes makes his career announcement going into #AEWFullGear & has harsh words to the #AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/lsyQddmbnA— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 7, 2019

In the main event, Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page teamed up to take on Jericho and his fellow Inner Circle teammate Sammy Guevara. Jake Hager of the Inner Circle was also present at ringside.

Omega and Page dominated for the majority of the match and were even able to deal with Hager despite the MMA fighter getting involved when the referee wasn't looking.

Jericho attempted to place Page into his signature Lion Tamer submission hold but The Cowboy was able to escape. Page's Full Gear opponent Pac then entered the arena, however, kicking Page below the belt which allowed Jericho to unleash the Judas Effect for the victory.

.@BASTARDPAC came to put a sneak attack onto Hangman Adam Page before #AEWFullGear this weekend! pic.twitter.com/WWdidSyW4W— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 7, 2019

A massive brawl then broke out as the Inner Circle continued to attack Page before Cody ran in for the save. Cody was able to hit Jericho with the Crossroads and received assistance from his friend MJF who brought a steel chair.

Jon Moxley also joined in on the melee, carrying to the ring a barbed wired bat to confront his rival Omega. Moxley found himself getting involved in the carnage as the Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz attacked him and Moxley.

Moxley showed up with a barbed wire bat in hand! pic.twitter.com/lWs5POdQvS— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 7, 2019

The Young Bucks would eventually arrive as things got out of control. Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks climbs to the top of the video screen and jumped onto members of the Inner Circle. Dynamite went off the air as everybody brawled on the entrance ramp.

It's an all-out war! This is absolute mayhem! This is a taste of #AEWFullGear this Saturday in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/dDbYXPji3k— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 7, 2019

Other moments from Dynamite included Pac defeating Trent; Private Party defeating The Dark Order to be entered into the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear against champions SCU and The Lucha Bros.; Jamie Hayter and Emi Sakura defeating Shanna and AEW Women's World Champion Riho; and Shawn Spears defeating Brandon Cutler.

Full Gear will air live on pay-per-view on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT.