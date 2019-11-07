ABC, Disney Channel to explore Disney parks in new holiday specials

ABC and Disney Channel host three holiday specials that take place at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- ABC and Disney Channel are set to air three holiday specials that will offer sneak peaks at new attractions coming to Disney theme parks, live performances and a Christmas parade.

ABC will be kicking things off on Nov. 28 with The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at 8 p.m. EDT. Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton and Jesse Palmer will be hosting from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

The first special will feature an exclusive look at the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride which will be opening at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge parks on Dec. 5 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida and on Jan. 17 at Disneyland Park in California.

Magical Holiday Celebration will also present holiday-themed performances from Sting and Shaggy, Portugal. The Man, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson and Andy Grammer, Ally Brooke, Bunton, Morrison and Lindsey Stirling.

Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World will then air on Disney Channel on Dec. 13 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Zombies 2 stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim will be hosting the program with Morrison.

The show, which will also take place from the Disney Fantasy cruise ship, will give a sneak peak at Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway ride coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Spring 2020 and Disneyland Park at a later date.

New footage from Zombies 2 and performances by Donnelly, Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown, Ruby Rose Turner and Kylie Cantrall, Pentatonix and Shaggy will also take place.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be broadcast on ABC on Christmas day at 10 a.m. EDT. The annual special will be hosted by Morrison, Bunton, Palmer and co-hosted by Black-ish star Marsai Martin and Lion King star JD McCrary.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will include broadcasts of Disney's Christmas Day Parade from Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Theme park sneak peaks include looks at Avengers Campus which is coming to Disney California Adventure Park in 2020, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and the new Skyliner gondola system at Walt Disney World.

Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Michaelson, Grace VanderWaal, Portugal. The Man, Brooke and the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be performing.