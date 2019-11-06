'WWE Backstage': Bray Wyatt celebrates becoming Universal Champion

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Bray Wyatt celebrated winning his new title on the premiere episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

Wyatt held on Tuesday a special installment of his demented children's program Firefly Funhouse and presented a montage of memorable moments from the series.

The champ, who defeated Seth Rollins for the title at Crown Jewel, referred to himself as the new ruler of the universe and brought out the Universal Championship.

Wyatt's Universal Championship features new side plates that display the face of his alter ego, The Fiend.

Also on WWE Backstage, it was announced that multi-time world champion Randy Orton has signed a new contract to remain in WWE.

"The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment-#RKO just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment-#WWE," Orton said on Twitter. "Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years."

WWE Backstage is hosted by Renee Young and Hall of Famer Booker T. The hour-long show, which airs every Tuesday at 11 p.m. EDT on FS1, dives into the latest WWE news and features a rotating cast of special guests.