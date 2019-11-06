Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Drag performers Shangela Laquifa Wadley, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O'Hara have landed a new HBO series.

The network confirmed in a press release Tuesday that the RuPaul's Drag Race alums will star in the six-part unscripted series We're Here.

Each episode will follow Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka as they recruit small-town residents to participate in a one-night-only drag show.

"Drag is about confidence and self expression," HBO EVP of programming Nina Rosenstein said. "We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience."

We're Here will premiere in the spring. The show is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, with D.J. Pierce (Shangela), Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen) and David Huggard (Eureka O'Hara) as consulting producers.

Shangela confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"This gave me chills. We're excited to get to WERQ and make y'all proud!" the star wrote.

Shangela appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race Seasons 2 and 3 and in All Stars Season 3, while Bob the Drag Queen won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8. Eureka competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Seasons 9 and 10.