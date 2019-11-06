'Servant': M. Night Shyamalan brings suspense to Apple TV+ in new trailer

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan presents a new psychological thriller in the first trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, Servant.

The clip, released on Wednesday, follows a Philadelphia couple, portrayed by Toby Kebbell and Lauren Ambrose, who are keeping a dark secret.

The pair hire a nanny, played by Nell Tiger Free who is off-putting. The couple's child, however, is actually a lifelike doll that Ambrose's character uses to cope with losing their baby.

The nanny starts to treat the doll as a real baby as mysterious things begin to happen around the house.

Shyamalan directed and executive produced Servant which is set to arrive on Nov. 28. Rupert Grint of Harry Potter fame also stars.