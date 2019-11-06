Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, appeared on The Late Late Show and played a round of quiz game, Face Your Mother.

The Clintons were tasked on Tuesday with answering personal questions about each other while trying to get matching answers.

Host James Corden kicked things off by asking Chelsea Clinton what her mom's most annoying travel habit is. The 39-year-old said that the former first lady laughs too loud when watching movies on a plane.

"She laughs so hard and so loudly and so often," Chelsea Clinton said about Hillary Clinton. "All these other people are like creeping up out of their seats being like 'Who is laughing so loudly?'"

Hillary Clinton said that her most annoying travel habit is how she always brings along her Bucky neck pillow.

The pair were then asked what was the most mischievous thing Chelsea Clinton did as a teenager in the White House.

"I was perfect," Chelsea Clinton said before Hillary Clinton mentioned how her daughter would attempt to have pizza delivered to the White House.

"When you're in the White House, you can't order pizza," the former secretary of state said. "She would have friends over, they'd want to order pizza and it kept causing all kinds of commotion with the secret service."

The duo were able to have matching answers when they mentioned how Hillary Clinton lets her grandchildren eat junk food.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton were on hand to promote their new book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. The book features the mother and daughter sharing stories about the women who inspired them.