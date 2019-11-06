Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler said on The Tonight Show that he was really being choked during fight scenes on Uncut Gems due to some stars in the film not being actors.

Uncut Gems, directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, features Sandler as a New York City jeweler who falls into trouble with gambling. Characters in the film were portrayed by non-actors and those who work in New York City's jewelry district.

"The Safdie brothers are really into the right cast and who has the right look," Sandler said.

"These guys who were beating me up were really good guys but they didn't ever do a movie before. So there was a stunt coordinator who would say like 'You know, you don't have to really choke at him," the actor continued.

Sandler said that their inexperience led to the fight scenes getting really physical.

"I was like trying to tap out," Sandler said about being choked. "I'm punching the roof and they're like 'Adam's in character' and I was like 'No, I really am getting choked right now.'"

Uncut Gems is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 25.