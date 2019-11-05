Matt Damon says he is afraid of heights, can't do stunts like Tom Cruise

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Matt Damn said he has a fear of heights and compared his approach to doing stunts to Tom Cruise's on Conan.

The actor said on Monday that he discovered his fear of heights in 2004 when he reached the top of a tall building in Dubai.

"I went full lizard brain," Damon told host Conan O'Brien. "I completely froze. I couldn't physically move, it was crazy."

Damon then mentioned how he discussed doing stunts with Cruise and described his fellow actor's enthusiasm and willingness to do anything.

Damon said that Cruise, when he wanted to do a dangerous stunt on a Mission Impossible film, at first did not get clearance from the safety advisor on set, causing him to get a second opinion.

"The safety guy, who only job is to keep you safe says that's too dangerous, my reaction is too bad we can't do that sequence I came up with, it would've be really cool. His reaction is, no we're getting another safety guy," Damon said.