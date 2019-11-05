"Mayans M.C." star Sarah Bolger arrives on the red carpet at the FX All-Star Party in March 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Mayans M.C." star JD Pardo. The series will return for a third season on FX.

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- FX has renewed its Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. for a third season.

The Season 2 finale will air on FX Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST.

Co-creator and executive producer Elgin James will serve as showrunner for Season 3, which is expected to return to FX next fall.

Mayans M.C. premiered in September 2018 and follows Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter located on the California and Mexico border. He is trying to reconcile with his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and find out the truth behind his mother's death.

Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera also star.

"We're happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series showrunner," Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment said in a statement.

"Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team," Grad continued, mentioning Sons of Anarchy creator and Mayans M.C. co-creator Kurt Sutter.