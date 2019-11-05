Chris Evans says he spoiled Captain America twist for Anthony Mackie

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Chris Evans said on The Tonight Show that he was the first one to tell Anthony Mackie that he was becoming the new Captain America, spoiling a pivotal scene in Avengers: Endgame for the actor.

Evans said he knew about the passing of the shield moment and thought Mackie did too when his co-star arrived to his house first for a party. Evans then spilled the beans and described Mackie's shocked reaction.

"He was so happy and you know you immediately feel like, man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe Kevin Feige deserved this," Evans said, mentioning Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

"But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and you know so deserving," he continued. "It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great."

Evans' brother, fellow actor Scott Evans, also appeared on The Tonight Show with the siblings playing a round of Know Your Bro.

The game featured the brothers taking turns putting on noise-canceling headphones with host Jimmy Fallon asking them personal questions about each other. The pair attempted to have their answers match.

Chris Evans guessed correctly that his brother would be a homicide detective if he wasn't an actor. Chris Evans also shared how Scott Evans pooped his pants multiple times as a kid.